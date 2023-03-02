Latest Apple Pay promo puts pizza in your pocket at a persuasive price

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 2 2023 - 10:19 am PT
Apple Pay Pizza Hut promo

The latest Apple Pay promotion lets you earn a discount at Pizza Hut for a future order. While it’s just the one deal on pizza this time around, it’s at least a promo that a lot of people will enjoy. Here are all the details on getting up to 33% off at Pizza Hut.

Apple shared the promotion for discounted Pizza Hut in an email today:

Use Apple Pay at Pizza Hut with Hut Rewards® online by March 5 to earn $5 off your next order of $15 or more.*

Notably, this promotion is being offered for a much shorter window than usual with just four-day availability (Apple Pay promos often run for two weeks). But if pizza sounds good sometime this weekend, you can earn the perk for using Apple Pay and the free Hut Rewards.

The offers notes you can earn the $5 discount for a future order by making “any Pizza Hut purchase at Pizzahut.com or in the Pizza Hut iOS app using Apple Pay through March 5, 2023, at a qualifying location.”

What’s your favorite kind of pizza? Share yours in the comments!

Here are the full terms and conditions:

*To earn a discount code for use on a future purchase, make any Pizza Hut purchase at Pizzahut.com or in the Pizza Hut iOS app using Apple Pay through March 5, 2023, at a qualifying location. Must have a Hut Rewards® account, be logged into that account at time of placing qualifying order, and that Hut Rewards account must be subscribed to receive Pizza Hut marketing emails. Limit one offer per Hut Rewards account. After completing a qualifying order, the Hut Rewards account placing that order will receive a discount code for use on a future purchase via email to the email address associated with reward account and in the Pizza Hut iOS App in-box within 48 hours. Discount code valid for $5 off next Pizza Hut menu-priced purchase of $15 or more online or in-app using Apple Pay by March 31, 2023, at a qualifying location. Excludes any promotions found on the “deals” page, gift cards, taxes, tips, and delivery charges. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must present discount code at checkout. Must have a Hut Rewards account and be logged into that account at time of redeeming discount code. Discount code has no cash value. Hut Rewards is open to U.S. residents 16+. See applicable terms at https://hutrewards.pizzahut.com/terms/

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

