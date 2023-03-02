ClearVPN 2 by MacPaw: The simple and user-friendly VPN solution with a brand-new interface

Today, MacPaw announced version 2 of its ClearVPN solution. It’s a reinvented VPN solution designed to help users easily and securely enjoy their online presence without the need for extra tech skills. ClearVPN was first launched in 2020 with the aim of providing users with a simple solution that would allow them to solve any online goal without a hassle. The team achieved this by creating Shortcuts that addressed the reasons why users chose VPN in the first place and eliminate the rest of the complexity.

ClearVPN 2 was developed based on extensive research that revealed the need for a simpler solution with a delightful interface. Version 2.0 has a brand-new user interface with only the essential VPN solutions users need in their everyday digital life. The three Shortcuts include Secure Browsing, Location Changing, and Streaming Access. The app also offers more countries and servers to connect to and a unique new approach to balancing servers that always gives users the best VPN channel for all their needs.

ClearVPN 2 prioritizes user privacy and security, and it uses AES-256 encryption to eliminate any security vulnerabilities and achieve a high-speed connection. Additionally, the app relies on its custom protocol, IPSec IKEV2, and OpenVPN. Users can browse, play, stream, and communicate without any tracking from ISPs, and the app has a zero-logs policy, which means it doesn’t store, share, or collect users’ online activity, personal information, IP address, etc.

The release of ClearVPN 2 is a significant milestone for MacPaw, which has always prioritized user privacy and security. The app was selected as the “Mobile VPN Solution of the Year” award winner from the CyberSecurity Breakthrough in 2021.

ClearVPN 2 is available on all major platforms, including macOS, Windows 10, iOS, and Android. Users can download the app for free and enjoy free secure browsing for all users worldwide. Ukrainians can also access the premium version for free to have access to trusted sources of information. ClearVPN 2 offers two weeks of free usage of the Premium plan for all customers until March 15, 2023.

Wrap-up on ClearVPN 2

ClearVPN 2 looks to be an excellent overhaul to a fantastic VPN solution. The app’s Shortcuts make it easy for users to achieve any online goal, whether it’s accessing content, browsing securely, or staying private. With its zero-logs policy, AES-256 encryption, and custom protocol, ClearVPN 2 is a VPN solution that users can trust to keep them secure and protected online regardless of where they are located.

Download ClearVPN 2