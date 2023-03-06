Deals: Apple Watch SE 2 starting from $220, Nano-Texture Studio Display $150 off, more

Monday morning has arrived and with it we have all of the most notable price drops on Apple gear live right now starting with Apple Watch SE 2. Apple’s most affordable current-generation wearable has now gotten even less expensive with configurations starting from $220. Those offers are joined by the nano-texture glass, tilt-adjustable Studio Display at $150 off and dropping back down its best price yet alongside the new Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue Beats Fit Pro colorways. Head below for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE 2 just got even more affordable

Arriving as the most affordable solution in Apple’s stable of current fitness trackers, Amazon is making the Apple Watch SE 2 even more affordable to start off the work week. Now dropping the GPS 45mm configuration down to $249.99 shipped, today’s offer marks only the fourth chance to save since launching in September. Price will automatically drop at checkout. This is down from the usual $279 price tag and delivering the third-best price to date at $29 off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low as well as within $1 of our previous mention. Seeing much of the same rare savings, the 40mm GPS style rests at $219.99 and the second-best price to date at $1 under our previous mention.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Apple’s Nano-Texture Glass Studio Display falls back to Amazon low

Joining an ongoing price drop on the base configuration, Amazon has now knocked the Nano-Texture Glass Apple Studio Display with the tilt-adjustable stand back down to $1,749 shipped. Regularly $1,899 at Amazon, directly from Apple, and via other official retailers, today’s deal is matching our previous mention from last month as well as the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. While this $150 in savings is certainly notable, just remember the standard glass edition can still be yours for $1,499, or $100 off the going rate via Amazon as well.

Delivering a more affordable take on Apple’s Pro Display XDR, the latest Studio Displays feature 27 inches of screen real estate at a 5120 x 2880-pixel resolution and with 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colors, and P3 wide color. Video call-ready, it also sports a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, a “studio-quality three-mic array for crystal-clear calls,” and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio alongside a Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB-C jacks, and 96W of power delivery for charging your MacBook.

New Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue Beats Fit Pro colorways hit best price yet

Amazon is offering a chance to save on the all-new styles of Beats Fit Pro. These new earbuds just launched with a $200 price tag back in February, but are now already marked down to $159.95 shipped across all three of the new designs including Yolt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. That $30 in savings delivers the first chance to save and a new all-time low on this specific colorway. It is the third-best price to date across the board, for comparison. Several other styles are also getting in on the savings today, too.

Beats Fit Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and now on sale just in time to complement all of those upcoming outdoor workouts, or even just those daily listening habits. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

