Redesigned Outlook for Mac no longer requires Microsoft 365, rebuilt and optimized for Apple Silicon

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Mar 6 2023 - 9:44 am PT
1 Comment

The future of Outlook on the Mac is looking bright today. Microsoft has optimized Outlook for Apple Silicon to deliver a speed and sync performance boost. Outlook for Mac is also now available as a free app.

Microsoft has offered Outlook for iOS as a free app for years, but the macOS version has required a Microsoft 365 subscription or paid license.

Starting today, it’s now free to use the Mac version for email, calendars, contacts, and more.

For Mac users, Outlook could be a viable alternative to Apple Mail. Users can use Outlook with non-Microsoft services, including Gmail and iCloud email. Microsoft is also providing widget support for Outlook’s calendar feature, and a Menu Bar mini-app is coming soon.

For Focus users, Microsoft promises an upcoming update that will integrate Outlook with Apple’s notification modes feature. Outlook Profiles will integrate with Focus modes and give you individual control over separate work and personal inboxes.

Microsoft calls Outlook for Mac a redesign and rebuild from the ground up. The new version will be very familiar to users of Outlook for iPhone and iPad. Features from the mobile app include Microsoft’s Focused Inbox feature for filtering out unwanted emails, and swipe gestures let you snooze and do more on the Mac.

Outlook for Mac is available for free on the App Store. A direct download from Microsoft is also available, although Handoff between Apple devices requires the App Store release.

Switching to the all-new Outlook for Mac? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
Microsoft

Microsoft
Outlook

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.