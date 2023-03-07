Tuesday’s best deals: Apple Watch Sport Loops from $28, Sonos spring sale, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now rolling in thanks to our pals over at 9to5Toys. Headlining are official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands from $28, which are joined by an ongoing Sonos spring sale from $139. Not to mention, some of the first-ever discounts on Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards for Mac from $137. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands on sale from $28

After seeing Apple launch a new collection of spring accessories for iPhone and Apple Watch earlier this morning, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of official Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands starting at $28. Available in several 45mm colorways as well as a single 41mm style, these are all down from $49 and marking some rare chances to save. The up to $21 price cuts are marking the second-best prices to date across some of the newer styles which have more recently been updated for Apple Watch Series 8. Though while these bands are for Apple’s latest, they’re compatible with all 45/44/42 versions of the standard wearable, and even Apple Watch Ultra. Each one of the Sport Loops feature a two-tone design comprised of a soft and lightweight woven fiber. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist.

Sport Loop band colors on sale:

Nectarine/Peony 45mm: $35

Lavender Grey/Light Lilac 45mm: $42

Oat Milk/Lemon Zest 45mm: $42

Maize/White: $28

Blue Jay/Abyss Blue 41mm: $47

Sonos sale offers rare refurbished discounts

Sonos is now launching a spring certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers for the first time since back over the holiday season. Headlining all of the discounts is the Sonos Arc SL at $679. This is the first discount we’ve seen in quite some time, dropping down from the usual $849 going rate. Those $170 make this flagship soundbar even more affordable while marking a return to the all-time low in the process.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone.

Another notable highlight from the sale has the Sonos Roam Portable Speaker for $139. Not only is this down from the usual $179 going rate, but also one of the first discounts we’ve seen across the board at $40 off and a new all-time low. Delivering a battery-powered speaker with 10 hours of runtime per charge, Sonos Roam expands your Sonos setup with IP67 water-resistance as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

Sonos refurbished sale discounts:

Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac falls to new all-time lows

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac at $137. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a new all-time low as well as only the second discount to date at $13 off. It clocks in at $5 under our previous mention, which was back in December. Also on sale today is the Pale Grey style for Mac, which sells for a bit more at $142 Regardless, it is every bit as much of an all-time low.

Logitech first brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

Apple’s official iPhone 14 MagSafe leather cases on sale from $37

Now getting the work week going today for Tuesday, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of official Apple MagSafe Leather cases for the latest iPhone 14 series handsets. All shipping for free, pricing starts at $37 across the collection of all four Apple handsets. All down from the usual $59 going rates, these cases either mark some of the best prices yet, or are delivering new all-time lows in their own right. There’s as much as 34% in savings, too, with today’s discounts also undercutting previous mentions by $4.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look.

iPhone 14 series leather cases on sale:

Satechi USB-C Pro Hub Max complements M2 Pro MacBooks at $80

Satechi via its official Amazon storefront is now discounting a must-have accessory to pair with Apple’s recently-released M2 Pro MacBook Pros. The Pro Hub Max has been a staple in my current 14-inch MacBook arsenal, and now the USB-C hub is dropping to $80. While you’d more regularly pay $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and delivers the second-best price we’ve seen this year. It’s the lowest price since a limited-time offer back in January, too. As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its recent Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your Pro/Max MacBook Pro (be it the new M2 model or existing M1 releases), it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Alongside the lead deal, Satechi courtesy of Amazon is marking down a few of its other USB-C hubs. These all directly connect right into your MacBook just like the lead deal, forgoing the need to use cables and delivering a more streamlined setup.

