iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature expanding to six new countries this month

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 7 2023 - 5:46 am PT
1 Comment
iOS 16.1 to feature ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ for iPhone 14 users

Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature is set to expand to six new countries later this month. This expansion follows Apple’s initial launch in the United States and Canada, and its first expansion to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ireland.

Alongside the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus today, Apple revealed that the Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite are coming to the following countries later this month:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Italy
  • Luxembourg
  • Netherlands
  • Portugal

Emergency SOS via satellite enables messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Once your iPhone is connected to a satellite, you can reach emergency services regardless of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Satellite connectivity can also be used to share your location with friends and family via Find My.

Since it takes some time to establish a connection with the satellites, iPhone will ask users a few preloaded questions while the device is searching for a signal. 

Apple has created a compression algorithm that makes text messages three times smaller to make communication faster, since bandwidth is low compared to cellular networks. Satellite connectivity is also integrated by default with Crash Detection. 

The feature has already been praised many times by first responders and rescue teams. We’ve seen the feature kick in to help people communicate with first responders in dire situations several times:

Follow ChanceTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Emergency SOS

Emergency SOS

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com