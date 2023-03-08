Widgetsmith celebrates 100 million downloads with new Gradient Backgrounds feature

Widgetsmith, the popular widget creation app for iPhone and iPad, has added a new “Gradient Backgrounds” feature today to celebrate an incredible milestone. This feature “lets you elevate your aesthetic in a whole new way,” developer David Smith says. Here’s how it works.

In the release notes for today’s update, Dave explains that this feature lets you create custom gradient backgrounds for your widgets. For all users, there is a set of special golden gradient themes. Widgetsmith Premium subscribers can access a bunch of other gradient themes, as well as the ability to “edit the gradients however you’d like.”

Once you download the latest version of Widgetsmith from the App Store, you can find the new gradient themes when creating a widget under the “Themes” section of the editor. You can tap the “Customize Theme” button at the bottom to give the gradient your own personal twist.

9to5Mac’s Take

Finally, Dave says that Widgetsmith has crossed an incredible milestone: 100 million downloads. “To think that something I built in my basement could reach and enrich so many people’s lives is genuinely overwhelming,” he says.

When I launched Widgetsmith on September 16, 2020, I had no idea what was coming. That Widgetsmith would lead the wave of iPhone customization and bring so much joy, to so many. Thank you for being one of those 100 million and choosing to make Widgetsmith part of your life. Widgetsmith could never have gotten to this point without people like you sharing it with their friends and family. You are a part of something really special.

It’s a well-deserved milestone; Dave has done incredible work on Widgetsmith. Not only was Widgetsmith one of the first Home Screen customization apps to launch alongside iOS 14 in 2020, but it’s also received continuous updates since then that add new customization options and improve the overall experience.

Proving just how popular and loved Widgetsmith is, the app has over 550,000 ratings in the App Store with an average rating of 4.6 stars. I don’t think you can do much better than that. Kudos to you, Dave.

You can download Widgetsmith on the App Store for free. You can unlock the full experience with an in-app subscription of $1.99 per month or $19.99 annually. It’s worth every penny.