Hands-on: Pitaka launches 1,500 limited edition ‘Sunset’ cases with a clever MagSafe finger grip

Pitaka, the high-quality tech accessory brand that focuses on using premium aramid fiber materials, recently collaborated with well-known author Jack Kerouac to launch a brand-new, limited edition Sunset iPhone case collection!

Why the “On The Road” collaboration

Jack Kerouac was an American writer and author that is known for being a pioneer of the Beat Generation. The Beat Generation refers to a group of authors in the 1950s who started a literary subculture and influenced American culture and politics in the post-war era. This collaboration pays homage to Kerouac’s timeless classic, “On the Road,” which is known for its vivid descriptions of the American landscape during sunset.

Pitaka’s press release states:

66 years ago, Jack Kerouac and the Beat Generation drove on US Route 66, passing mountains, plains, deserts, and towns, roaming tirelessly to feel freedom through and through at the moment of the burning sunset. The first work of the PITAKA Weaving+ series SUNSET MOMENT is launched to pay tribute to the sunset moment in Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” and freedom of thought and belief behind the spirit of the road. https://www.ipitaka.com/products/sunset-moment-for-iphone-14

The Sunset Moment case

The Sunset iPhone case collection features a minimalist design with a unique and beautiful gradient color scheme that mimics the colors of a sunset. The cases are made from high-quality materials, including aramid fiber and soft TPU, to provide both protection and style.

The case also sports Pitaka’s iconic Fusion Weaving finish, which adds an even deeper layer of artistic finish, making the rear of the case look like pixel art. The Fusion Weave finish also adds extra grip while holding the device. As I mentioned earlier, Pitaka is known for its form and functional designs, and the Sunset iPhone case collection is no exception. The case is ultraslim and lightweight. This makes it easy to carry and use while still providing excellent protection for your iPhone.

Case highlights:

Ultralight at 0.79 oz

Ultrathin at 0.04 in

Camera bump protector

Added MagSafe magnets which make the magnetic hold extremely powerful

Fusion Weave Finish

What’s in the box

In the box, you get a few things:

The Sunset Moment case itself

A Sunset Moment branded MagEZ Grip

Three fridge stickers

You also get to see Pitaka’s all-new green packaging initiative in action. Their new packaging is made up of 100% biodegradable materials, made up mostly of bagasse, an environmentally friendly material.

The MagEZ grip is also a great addition to this bundle; it is an extremely strong magnet that adds a finger loop and standability to the rear of the iPhone. It can be removed and added very easily with the power of magnets.

Pricing and availability

As I mentioned above, this is an extremely limited edition case. Pitaka is set to sell only 1,500 total of these cases. The case is also only available for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Sunset Moment Kit is available today for $89.99 (limited to two per customer). That includes the case, the MagEZ grip, and the fridge magnets as well.

Wrap-up

I have been a user of Pitaka products for at least the last three years. I am a huge fan of thin cases, but Pitaka is able to offer you that thinness while also protecting your phone from harsh drops, scuffs, and scratches, as well as offering protection to your iPhone camera lenses. Pitaka is always my number-one recommendation to anyone that is looking for a case. Even though this particular collab is made just for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, Pitaka offers an abundance of cases for other products like older iPhones, iPads, and even Samsung phones.

This new Sunset Moment case is going to be on my iPhone moving forward. It has everything I love about Pitaka cases with the additional artistic flare and limited edition wow factor. What do you think of this case? Have you ever used a Pitaka case? What is your go-to recommendation for someone looking to get a case? Let’s discuss this in the comments below!