Friday’s best deals: 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $275 off, Nomad Apple accessories, more

If you can believe it, it is Friday once again! As per usual we have all of the best price cuts on tap courtesy of our friends over at 9to5Toys, with Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros now leading the way at up to $275 off. The folks over at Nomad are getting in on the savings, too, with an overstock sale that’s taking 20% off a collection of its popular and premium Apple accessories. Plus, a chance to save $299 on Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros now up to $275 off

Expercom today is ending the week by discounting Apple’s new 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for one of the very first times. Marking the second price cut to date, this is the only time we’ve seen it go on sale outside of Amazon’s $50 off launch promotion. Besting that previous offer from the beginning of the year, the new flagship macOS machine sells for $2,374, knocking down the usual $2,499 going rate by $125 in order to deliver a new all-time low. You’ll also find a series of other configurations on sale, delivering added storage capacity and even more RAM with as much as $275 in savings attached. Everything is at a new all-time low, too.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Nomad launches 20% off overstock sale on premium Apple accessories

Nomad today is launching a new Overstock sale on its collection of premium Apple accessories. Including add-ons for Apple’s latest smartphones and wearables, you can save up to 20% on gear that Nomad over-ordered. Shipping is free in orders over $150. An easy highlight from the sale is delivering the first price cuts of the year on Nomad’s new collection of iPhone 14 leather cases. Ranging from its standard leather covers which we’ve raved about in the past to more protective folio-style covers, everything starts at $40 and is available across all four styles of Apple’s new iPhone 14 handsets. You’ll have a choice between the signature Horween designs that made Nomad famous in the first place as well as its newer and more affordable leather which we found to still be worth the price in our hands-on review from last fall.

Also getting in on the overstock savings, one of the latest additions to its stable of Apple Watch accessories is now on sale. Dropping in price across all four colorways, the new Sport Slim Band is down to $48. Marking one of the first discounts on this recently-released accessory, today’s offer is down from the usual $60 price tag for a limited time in order to deliver $10 in savings and of course a new all-time low. Nomad’s new Sport Slim Band outfits your Apple Watch with a premium FKM fluoroelastomer rubber build that is completely waterproof. On top of a thinner design compared to the original, there’s also added ventilation channels and a custom stainless steel closure pin. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our launch hands-on review if you’re not convinced.

Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $299 discount to best price yet

Apple’s new M2 devices have been hogging much of the spotlight as of late, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something to be said for the previous-generation lineup, too. A shining example of this is the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, which still delivers a flagship experience that is now even more compelling thanks to a discount at Woot. Available through the end of the day, the Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB capacity model now sells for $1,000. Prime members will lock-in free shipping, while those who aren’t subscribed will have a flat $6 delivery fee added to their order. This is down from the usual $1,299 going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low at $299 off. For comparison, the new M2 model currently goes for that price at Amazon right now, as well.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less with the added perk of cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review.

