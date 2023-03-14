Apple @ Work Podcast: Cisco and Apple – better together

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
In this episode of Apple @ Work, Kristyn Hogan from Cisco joins the show to talk about their latest iPad announcement, the Apple partnership, and more.
Links:
- Cisco Webex on iPad: Better Together
- General Overview Cisco and Apple Strategic Partnership
- Apple and Cisco: Wireless Partnership
- Cisco and Apple: a collaboration steeped in technical innovation
- Case Studies
- Today’s Collaboration Strategy Needs a Mobile First Approach
- Webex App | Use iPhone Continuity Camera in a call or meeting
- Bringing More Flexibility in Hybrid Work
- Making hybrid work more magical: Webex devices now support Apple AirPlay
