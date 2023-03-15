Apple launches new ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’ feature to bolster online iPhone sales

Apple has announced a new feature for the Apple Store Online today called “Shop with a Specialist over Video.” This feature allows customers to connect with an Apple Specialist using one-way video to “shop the iPhone lineup.”

Apple announced the new capability in a press release published on Tuesday. When connected with a specialist, customers can explore the iPhone lineup, learn about Apple Trade In offers and promotions, and more:

Apple today launched Shop with a Specialist over Video, a new live shopping experience on apple.com for customers in the U.S. Shop with a Specialist over Video connects customers looking to purchase iPhone with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session. With this new service, customers can browse the latest models, explore new features, and learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options.

The new “Shop with a Specialist over Video” feature will be available to customers in the United States from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT. Apple says that if a session is unavailable or a customer wants to access the page after hours, they can contact a Specialist over the phone or via chat 24 hours a day.

Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online, said:

“We’re constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalized experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple. With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them.”

Interested shoppers can activate the feature by heading to Apple’s “Buy iPhone” page. Just click on the “Ask an iPhone Specialist” button and look for the “Shop with us over one-way video” option.

