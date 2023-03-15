Carrot Weather adds expanded radar and alerts with a chance of ChatGPT-fueled snark

Carrot Weather is out with an update today that brings a fun implementation of ChatGPT, expanded radar, weather alerts, lightning notifications, and more. And while you can enjoy the snarky new AI chatbot experience, you can also customize its personality.

Carrot Weather 5.10 is available now and comes with a number of new features and changes. Headlining the list is ChatGPT integration with personality.

Thanks to the wonders of ChatGPT, you can now have an actual conversation with me! Ask me to play a text adventure game, write a procedural crime drama, or tell you what I really think of my Maker. You can even fine-tune my personality to change how I’ll respond. (Note: You only get a limited number of messages for free. Due to the cost of the ChatGPT API, this feature is mainly intended as a fun bonus for those who are generous enough to tip.)

More improvements include expanded radar, weather alerts, and lightning notifications. There are also new secret locations, new ways to track severe storms, and more.

Carrot Weather 5.10 is available now on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Full release notes:

Spring is finally here, meatbags! While you’ve been busy preparing your stockpile of allergy medicine, I’ve been hard at work on a big new update to your favorite weather app.

Chat

Thanks to the wonders of ChatGPT, you can now have an actual conversation with me! Ask me to play a text adventure game, write a procedural crime drama, or tell you what I really think of my Maker. You can even fine-tune my personality to change how I’ll respond. (Note: You only get a limited number of messages for free. Due to the cost of the ChatGPT API, this feature is mainly intended as a fun bonus for those who are generous enough to tip.)

Expanded Radar

View high-quality radar for just about every country in Europe, plus Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. This includes access to the Inspector feature (which requires Premium Ultra) and support for changing the color palette. (Note: The new regions do not yet appear on the mini map, Home Screen widget, or Apple Watch.)

Expanded Weather Alerts

Get push notifications for government-issued weather alerts in Canada, just about every country in Europe, and Israel. This includes support for monitoring multiple locations and adding Critical Alerts and mute filters. (Premium required.)

Expanded Lightning Notifications

Receive alerts about nearby lightning strikes in Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean. Disclaimer: Lightning is very dangerous. Use these alerts at your own risk. (Premium Ultra required.)

Radar Station Products

Use NEXRAD Level 3 derived products to track severe weather. New products include Accumulation Array, Storm Total Accumulation, Hydrometeor Classification, Storm Relative Velocity, Enhanced Echo Tops, and Vertically Integrated Liquid. (Premium Ultra required.)

But wait, there’s more!

– Added 3 new secret locations to track down.

– Redesigned storm cells to improve their legibility on the map.

– Fixed the Time Machine to allow travel back to the future.

Now it’s time for me to send the signal that commands plant life to start releasing all its pollen.

xoxo,

CARROT