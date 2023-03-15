Sonos outdoor wired speakers launch in black for ‘incredible sound all year round’

Following up after launching its all-new Era 300 spatial audio-focused speaker this month, the Outdoor Speakers by Sonos and Sonance have officially arrived in black. These fixed, wired speakers are weatherproof to handle the elements while providing rich, detailed sound with the ability to work with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and more.

Up until now, the Outdoor Speakers by Sonos and Sonance were only offered in white. While Sonos authorized dealers have been able to order the new black colorway for a little bit, the new finish has now launched on Sonos’ website.

Sonos x Sonance Outdoor Speaker features

One high-excursion woofer for “rich” mid and low frequencies

One-inch tweeter for “crisp high frequencies”

IP66 rating which is the MIL spec for humidity, salt spray, freezing temperatures, and UV exposure

Fixed, wired design

Keep in mind these are passive, wired speakers so you’ll need to pair them with an amp or pick up the Outdoor Speaker bundle that comes withr Sonos Amp. When used with the company’s Amp you get AirPlay 2, line-in, HDMI ARC, and more for the Outdoor Speakers.

The Outdoor Speaker set runs $879 and the bundle with Amp goes for a discounted $1,498 (all three $1,578 separately).

Here’s a look at the Outdoor Speakers installed in white for size perspective:

More outdoor speakers from Sonos

Along with the lesser-known wired Outdoor Speakers, Sonos has two nice portable outdoor-rated speakers with the larger Move and smaller Roam. Move goes for $399 and the Roam is priced at $179.

Sonos Roam in middle, Sonos Move on right

Both have weather-resistant designs with great features like AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, WiFI, 10/11 hour battery life, and more.

