9to5Mac Happy Hour 425: HomePod with screen rumored, Apple exec turnover, AR/VR headset market fit

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Mar 16 2023 - 11:58 am PT
Benjamin bought a new keyboard, and talks about the ‘magic’ found within. Zac is excited for a new rumored HomePod model coming next year with a 7-inch display. And the pair evaluate whether it makes sense for Apple to enter the AR/VR headset market now, or whether the company should have held off, as some members of Apple’s design team purportedly argued for internally.

