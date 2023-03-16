Ted Lasso remains the most popular show on Apple TV+, but here’s the full ranking

Ted Lasso has become the most popular show on Apple TV+. Since its premiere in 2020, the show has conquered not only lots of fans around the world, but also multiple important awards such as Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice. But what about the other shows? JustWatch has now shared a list of what Apple TV+ subscribers have been watching the most on the streaming platform.

Most popular shows on Apple TV+

JustWatch shared with 9to5Mac the results of a research with a list of the top 10 shows most watched by Apple TV+ subscribers. While Ted Lasso in the first place isn’t a surprise, the research gives us a glimpse into which other Apple TV+ shows are also among subscribers’ favorites.

According to JustWatch, Ted Lasso accounts for 27.1% of the top 10 popularity on Apple TV+. Severance comes in second place with 19.6% of popularity, while The Morning Show, one of Apple TV+’s first original series, is in third place with 11.8%.

You can check the full ranking below:

Ted Lasso (27.1%) Severance (19.6%) The Morning Show (11.8%) Foundation (8.2%) See (8.0%) For All Mankind (7.9%) Black Bird (5.6%) Defending Jacob (5.4%) Slow Horses (4.9%) Servant (4.2%)

Even though Ted Lasso had been the most popular show on Apple TV+ for a while, the hype surrounding the premiere of the show’s third (and perhaps final) season this week certainly contributed to it taking the top spot. Ben Stiller’s thriller Severance has also won multiple awards and a second season is on the way.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is now available on Apple TV+

Some of the shows on the list have already ended, such as See, Defending Jacob, and Servant, while The Morning Show and For All Mankind have also had new seasons confirmed.

More about Apple TV+

Last year, the global market share of Apple TV+ exceeded 6% for the first time. At the same time, competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have been losing subscribers to Apple TV+ and other smaller platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max.

Apple TV+ launched in 2019 with a small catalog of original movies and shows. Currently, the subscription costs $6.99 per month in the US, but the service also comes included as part of the Apple One bundle.