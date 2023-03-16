The Magic Highlighter helps you find the words you’re looking for on web pages

You’re probably familiar with the shortcut Command + F, which lets you easily find specific words or phrases within a document or webpage. However, at least when it comes to Safari, there aren’t many options for customizing this search. With The Magic Highlighter, users can take searching for words on web pages to the next level.

Here’s how The Magic Highlighter works

The Magic Highlighter is a Safari extension. Similar to when you use Command + F, it can highlight words on a webpage so you can easily find them. So what does it do differently from Safari’s built-in search? Unlike the native search capability, The Magic Highlighter comes with a lot of advanced options to increase your productivity.

With this tool, all you have to do is search for something in a search engine such as Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, or Brave Search. Then the app automatically highlights all the words from your search query within the resulting web pages. This not only makes it easier to find exactly what you’re looking for but also eliminates the need to use Command + F every time.

There are a few other tricks that The Magic Highlighter can do. For example, users can customize the color of the highlighted text. The extension also works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The developers emphasize that it also doesn’t collect any browsing data from users. All searched words are processed on the device and never sent to online servers.

Those who want to give The Magic Highlighter a try can buy it from the App Store for just $1.99. The app doesn’t require subscriptions, and your single purchase allows you to share it with your family. A single license works for both iOS and macOS.

You can find more details about the app on its official website.