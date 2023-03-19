Best iPhone trade-in values following the new yellow iPhone 14

It’s almost spring and Apple has updated its iPhone 14 and 14 Plus with a new yellow model. Whether you’re planning to pick that up or are considering upgrading to a different iPhone, here’s a look at the best iPhone trade-in values.

Selling an iPhone on your own can be a headache. But you don’t have to give up the trade-in value you want for a smooth experience.

Below we’ve rounded up the best iPhone trade-in values for cash as well as Apple Store credit, and more. These are all services the 9to5Mac team has used to sell our own devices.

And if you’re curious about how the current iPhone lineup compares, check out our complete guides:

Best iPhone trade-in values for spring 2023

Our favorite partner is Decluttr — the company behind our official trade-in portal. In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service you’ll find on the web.

Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC23“. That’s on top of values already 35%+ higher than what Apple offers.

iPhone trade-in values for cash

Note: Apple doesn’t currently accept trade-ins for the iPhone 14 lineup. Here are the latest trade-in values direct with Apple:

iPhone 13 Pro Max – up to $600 Apple Store credit

iPhone 13 Pro – up to $500 Apple Store credit

iPhone 13 – up to $400 Apple Store credit

iPhone 13 mini – up to $350 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 Pro Max – up to $420 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 Pro – up to $330 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 – up to $300 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 mini – up to $250 Apple Store credit

iPhone 11 Pro Max – up to $280 Apple Store credit

iPhone 11 Pro – up to $230 Apple Store credit

iPhone 11 – up to $200 Apple Store credit

iPhone XS Max – up to $200 Apple Store credit

iPhone XS – up to $160 Apple Store credit

iPhone XR – up to $150 Apple Store credit

iPhone X – up to $130 Apple Store credit

iPhone SE 2020 – up to $100 Apple Store credit

More options

Another place to check your iPhone trade-in value is with your carrier. But something to keep in mind is most offers aren’t paid out in full but in credit installments over several years, making it more difficult to switch providers if you ever want or need to.

Sites like eBay are another way to go if you’re okay with the extra work and potential risks like having a buyer return your iPhone and/or the process usually taking longer. You’ll also need to consider whether to do an auction or “Buy It Now” sale along with if you want to set a reserve price and more. eBay also charges a listing fee and a final value fee that can be up to 13%.

Amazon does offer trade-ins for iPhones, but its values are not currently better than what Decluttr offers and in some cases are lower than Apple’s too.