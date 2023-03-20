Deals: Official Apple iPhone 14 series cases from $31, black Magic Trackpad II $120, more

With Monday now ushering in the new work week, we’re checking in with the folks over at 9to5Toys to see what’s on tap for all of today’s best deals. The savings today kick off with Apple’s entire collection of official iPhone 14 cases starting at $31, delivering some of the best prices ever in the process thanks to Amazon. Then the discounts carry over to the macOS side of the lineup, with markdowns on Apple’s official black Magic Trackpad II and Touch ID Magic Keyboard. Not to mention, $199 off all-time lows on M1 iMac. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases

A new week is now underway and Amazon is taking this Sunday morning as a chance to deliver some of the first chances to save on Apple’s entire collection of new official iPhone 14 cases. Delivering the second-best prices across nearly every case on sale below, this is the first time we saw the whole lineup discounted at once in months. The savings have only been beaten over the Black Friday shopping season for the most part, too. Everything in the sale starts from $31, and delivers discounts on all three styles of covers for Apple’s latest handsets all at 20% off or more. Spanning everything from premium leather models to the colorful silicone styles and even clear covers, these are all detailed down below or just up for grabs on this page for the entire lot.

Apple’s latest black Magic Trackpad falls to $120 low

After seeing Apple’s new Touch ID Magic Keyboard go on sale to close out last week, Amazon is now rolling over the savings to some other official Apple accessories. Marking down the recently-refreshed series of black Apple Mac accessories for one of the first times, several of Apple’s popular Magic peripherals are now discounted with free shipping across the board. Our favorite of the batch is also the best discount, which lands the Black Apple Magic Trackpad for $120. Down from $149, you’re looking at new all-time low with $29 in savings attached. This is $20 under our previous mention from Black Friday, too.

Magic Trackpad sports an edge-to-edge glass surface in black which enables Multi-Touch gestures alongside Force Touch support. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. All of that makes it a perfect upgrade to your desktop workstation, whether you’re looking to pair it with a new M2 Pro MacBook or give your new M2 Mac mini an improved peripheral.

Touch ID Magic Keyboard at $173, too

Also getting in on the savings, Apple’s new Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is a highlight at $173. Down from $199, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $26 off. This is well below our previous $190 mention and is the first sizable discount to date. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model in particular sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for paring with Mac or iPad, there’s Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor.

Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac lands at Amazon all-time lows

Kicking off the work week, Amazon is now offering some all-time lows on Apple’s latest M1 iMac. Dropping the all-in-one 24-inch machine to $1,100 for the 256GB 7-Core GPU model, today’s offer is down from its usual $1,299 going rate. The $199 in savings matches our previous refurbished offering, while matching the best we’ve ever seen from Amazon before, though it’s the first time this year prices have dropped this year. The elevated 8-Core GPU model is also on sale, dropping to $1,300 from its usual $1,499 MSRP. This is also clocking in at an all-time low.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

