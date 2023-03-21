H2O Audio waterproof headphones work with Apple Watch and iPhone (or without)

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 21 2023 - 8:57 am PT
0 Comments
H2O Audio waterproof headphones multi-sport

Following up after launching its TRI Headphones last fall, H20 Audio is out with its new lineup of pro waterproof headphones that are aimed at multi-sport athletes. While they work great with Apple Watch and iPhone, you can also use the new PLAYLIST+ feature to wirelessly load content directly to the three new models of PRO headphones.

H2O Audio launched the TRI Pro Multi-Sport Headphones (shown above), the Sonar PRO, and the Stream 3 PRO (both shown below) which all come with the new PLAYLIST+ feature.

PLAYLIST+ gives users the choice to wirelessly load up to 8GB ( about 2,000 songs) directly to any of the new PRO headphones and manage it through the H2O app. Another benefit of not relying on your iPhone or Apple Watch beyond simplicity is that direct playback via the headphones is more reliable underwater (Bluetooth has a much smaller range in water).

The TRI Pro Multi-Sport Headphones and the Sonar PRO both work via bone conduction while the Sonar PRO works with in-ear waterproof headphones. H20 Audio sells 4 different corded waterproof headphone styles that work with the Stream 3 Pro.

All three models are IPX8, rated for 3m (12 foot) water depth.

Another difference between the three new PRO models, the TRI PRO are the slimmest and offer 5 hours of battery life. The Sonar PRO and Stream 3 Pro are a bit larger and offer 7 hours of battery.

You can pick up the new waterproof PRO headphones on Amazon or direct from H2O Audio the company.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Bluetooth

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12