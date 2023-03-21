H2O Audio waterproof headphones work with Apple Watch and iPhone (or without)

Following up after launching its TRI Headphones last fall, H20 Audio is out with its new lineup of pro waterproof headphones that are aimed at multi-sport athletes. While they work great with Apple Watch and iPhone, you can also use the new PLAYLIST+ feature to wirelessly load content directly to the three new models of PRO headphones.

H2O Audio launched the TRI Pro Multi-Sport Headphones (shown above), the Sonar PRO, and the Stream 3 PRO (both shown below) which all come with the new PLAYLIST+ feature.

PLAYLIST+ gives users the choice to wirelessly load up to 8GB ( about 2,000 songs) directly to any of the new PRO headphones and manage it through the H2O app. Another benefit of not relying on your iPhone or Apple Watch beyond simplicity is that direct playback via the headphones is more reliable underwater (Bluetooth has a much smaller range in water).

The TRI Pro Multi-Sport Headphones and the Sonar PRO both work via bone conduction while the Sonar PRO works with in-ear waterproof headphones. H20 Audio sells 4 different corded waterproof headphone styles that work with the Stream 3 Pro.

All three models are IPX8, rated for 3m (12 foot) water depth.

Another difference between the three new PRO models, the TRI PRO are the slimmest and offer 5 hours of battery life. The Sonar PRO and Stream 3 Pro are a bit larger and offer 7 hours of battery.

You can pick up the new waterproof PRO headphones on Amazon or direct from H2O Audio the company.