What’s new in iPadOS 16.4? Here are the full release notes

The “Release Candidate” version of iPadOS 16.4 is now available to developers and public beta testers. The update includes nearly all of the new features introduced with iOS 16.4, plus a few iPad-only improvements specifically for the Apple Pencil. Head below for the full release notes.

What’s new in iPadOS 16.4?

Here’s the full rundown on everything Apple says is new in iPadOS 16.4 for iPad users:

Now available are 21 new emoji, including animals, hand gestures, and objects in the emoji keyboard

Apple Pencil hover adds tilt and azimuth support so you can preview your mark at any angle before you make it in Notes and supported apps on iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

Fixes an issue with Apple Pencil responsiveness that may occur while drawing or writing in the Notes app

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

iPadOS 16.4 will likely be released to everyone sometime next week, alongside iOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, macOS 13.3, and tvOS 16.4.

