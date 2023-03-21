Here’s everything new for Apple Watch users with watchOS 9.4

Alongside iOS 16.4, Apple has released the RC version of watchOS 9.4 to developers and public beta testers today. Apple has also shared the final release notes for watchOS 9.4, revealing everything new for Apple Watch users with this update.

What’s new in watchOS 9.4?

In conjunction with watchOS 9.4, Apple is rolling out Cycling Tracking and AFib history features to Apple Watch users in new countries. The company is also making a much-needed tweak to wake-up alarms on Apple Watch:

Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with cover to mute gesture to avoid accidental cancellations during sleep

Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine

AFib History now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine

Here’s how Apple describes AFib history:

AFib is a chronic condition, but the amount of time people spend in AFib can change. People with AFib often live healthy, active lives. The amount of time your heart is in AFib can potentially be reduced with regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, a healthy weight, and treatment of other medical conditions that could worsen AFib. If left untreated, AFib can lead to heart failure or blood clots that may lead to stroke. AFib History gives long-term visibility into the amount of time your heart shows signs of AFib, also known as AFib burden, so you can share this information with your physician for richer conversations.

You can also learn more about Apple Watch’s Cycle Tracking features on Apple’s website right here.

Now that the “Release Candidate” version of watchOS 9.4 is available to beta testers, we expect the update to be released publicly as soon as next week. Apple is also beta testing iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, and tvOS 16.4. These updates are also expected to be released next week.

If you spot anything else new in watchOS 9.4, let us know down in the comments.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon