iOS 16.4 RC now rolling out to developers ahead of final release

Apple today is rolling out iOS 16.4 RC (Release Candidate) to developers, just a week after the release of the previous beta. As we’ve covered in-depth over the last month, iOS 16.4 includes a number of new features and changes for iPhone users.

iOS 16.4 RC will be available today to registered developer beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The new update is also available to public beta testers. The build number for today’s update is 20E246.

It’s worth noting that an RC build usually comes days before the official release of a new version of iOS. This means that iOS 16.4 should be available to all users soon.

What’s new with iOS 16.4?

Here’s the official release notes for iOS 16.4:

21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

﻿﻿Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

﻿﻿Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

﻿﻿Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

In addition to iOS 16.4, Apple is also beta testing the following software updates:

iPadOS 16.4 RC

watchOS 9.4 RC

tvOS 16.4 RC

macOS Ventura 13.3 RC

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 RC or iPadOS 16.4 RC? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

