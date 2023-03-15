iOS 16.4 beta 4 now rolling out to developers

Apple today is rolling out iOS 16.4 beta 4 to developers, just one week after the release of the previous beta. As we’ve covered in-depth over the last two weeks, iOS 16.4 includes a number of new features and changes for iPhone users.

iOS 16.4 beta 4 will be available today to registered developer beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The new update will be released to public beta testers later this week. The build number for today’s update is 20E5239b.

What’s new in iOS 16.4?

With beta testing progressing on schedule, iOS 16.4 will likely be released to the general public in the next few weeks. Brazilian carrier Claro said that been working with Apple to enable 5G standalone for iPhone owners later this month with the release of iOS 16.4.

In addition to iOS 16.4, Apple is also beta testing the following software updates:

iPadOS 16.4 beta 4

watchOS 9.4 beta 4

tvOS 16.4 beta 4

macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 4

