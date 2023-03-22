Deals: Apple Studio Display $249 off, 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $239, AirTags from $22, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, delivering some notable savings now that we’re halfway through the work week. Provided by our pals at 9to5Toys, Wednesday is now seeing the second-best price yet land on Apple’s Studio Display at $249 off. The lowest price of the year has also arrived on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $239, which is joined by the first chances in 2023 to save on AirTags from $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Studio Display hits second-best price at $249 off

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the recently-released Apple Studio Display. Discounting the standard tilt-adjustable stand model to $1,350, today’s offer arrives as the second-best discount yet. It clocks in at $249 off the usual $1,599 going rate and comes within $50 of the all-time low. We’ve only seen a handful of price cuts arrive period on the monitor, and today’s is $149 under our previous mention.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR that’s on sale below, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Pro Display XDR at $500 off, too

But let’s say that you do want the best display that Apple sells. Right now Amazon is also carrying the savings over to that flagship release, with the Pro Display XDR hitting $5,499. That’s down from the usual $5,999 going rate and delivering the second-best Amazon discount yet. It’s the first drop of the year and the lowest we’ve seen since the best price was set back on Black Friday.

Pro Display XDR delivers a high-end 32-inch 6K panel for elevating your Mac workstation. Alongside its sleek design with minimal bezels, there’s also Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that delivers 96W of power passthrough alongside three additional USB-C slots for some extra I/O expansion. Other notable features include P3 wide color support, 1000 nits sustained brightness that peak at 1600 nits, as well as the optional Nano-texture finish. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best price of the year

Amazon today is now complementing all of the iPad discounts live this week with a price cut on Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $239. Available only in the Black styling, today’s offer is dropped from the usual $299 going rate in order to deliver the best discount of the year. It’s $10 under our previous mention, only the second discount, and one of the lowest we’ve ever seen. The white style now rests at $249, down from $299 to match the best price of the year.

Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard is designed for all of Apple’s latest iPads, including the M2 and M1 series as well as the latest iPad Air. Regardless of which device you’ll be pairing the keyboard cover with, Magic Keyboard delivers an improved typing experience centered around backlit keys which rest above a built-in trackpad. The entire package connects using Apple’s Smart Connector to avoid charging and Bluetooth connectivity altogether, with the iconic floating hinge design also packing a dedicated USB-C charging port to free up the iPad’s built-in Thunderbolt slot for connecting with displays, hard drives, and other gear. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

First discounts of the year go live on Apple’s AirTags from $22.50 each

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on Apple’s AirTags this year. After last seeing a discount over the Black Friday shopping season last November, the retailer is now stepping in with a spring discount on the 4-pack of iPhone-ready item finders. Right now, Amazon has four AirTags for $90. This is $9 off the usual $99 going rate, and the best we’ve seen in over four months. This also drops each tracker down to $22 each. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use right out of the packaging, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $27. That isn’t quite as good of a value as the per-tracker price found in the bundle above, but lets you make out for far less. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and like the bundle above, is the first discount of the year. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

