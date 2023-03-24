Friday’s best deals: HomePod mini hits $67, M2 MacBook Air $150 off, Magic Keyboard Folio $229, more

All of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs as the weekend begins to unfold. All brought to us by 9to5Toys, everything kicks off with a rare chance to save on HomePod mini, which comes in all five colors at $67. The second-best price to date has also arrived on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air, now landing at $150 off. Plus, you can outfit Apple’s new 10th Gen iPad with a Magic Keyboard Folio for its best price of $229. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HomePod mini in all five colors hits $67 in cert. refurb sale

Marking one of the first chances of the year to outfit your Siri setup with Apple’s compact smart speaker, eBay today is wrapping up the work week by marking down the HomePod mini. Available in all five colors at $67 in like new refurbished condition, today’s offer drops from the usual $99 going rate. It’s marking the best price of the year at $8 under our previous refurbished mention from January and arrives with 32% in overall savings.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14. Get a closer look in our coverage.

The HomePod mini above comes backed by a 1-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. In the past, we’ve also taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth pointing out just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence, especially when it comes to Apple gear.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hits second-best price of $1,049 in all four styles (Save $150)

As the work week comes to a close today, Best Buy today is now offering Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air for $1,049 shipped. Normally fetching $1,199, the entry-level 256GB configuration is now selling for $150 off the price you’d more regularly pay in order to land at the second-best discount to date. It’s the lowest we’ve seen in several months and the first discount since back in February. You can save $150 on the 512GB capacity, too. Not to mention, both configurations are nearly sold out at Amazon entirely.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad hits $229 all-time low, Smart Folios at $63

After just seeing a discount go live earlier in the week on Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to the companion Magic Keyboard Folio. Designed for Apple’s new mid-range iPadOS experience, this accessory now sells for $229. Marking only the second discount to date since launching last fall, today’s offer lands at $20 off the usual $249 going rate. It marks a new all-time low at $6 under our previous mention, as well. Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover, letting you alternate from more productive workflows to just propping up your device for binge watching shows and more. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Also on sale today, Apple’s official Smart Folio for 10th Generation iPad now sells for $63 in several styles. Down from $79, this is matching the all-time low with 20% in savings attached. Wrapping your 10.9-inch iPad in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]

NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful PC [Video]