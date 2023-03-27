Hello There iOS greeting card organizer gets auto card detection, hashtags, custom icons

Hello There is a neat solution to saving special greeting cards without keeping the physical clutter. Now in a major update, Hello There 2 has received auto card detection, hashtags, a new default view, new custom icons designed by Basic Apple Guy, and more.

Hello There 2 just launched on the App Store. Available for iPhone and iPad, it offers a clean and seamless way to organize and sort important cards from birthdays, holidays, weddings, anniversaries, etc.

Previously, the app included a long list of rich features like iCloud syncing, Home and Lock Screen widgets, Live Text support, multiple viewing options, Face ID support, and customizable themes.

Now with the latest release, Hello There has become even easier to use and more capable. Headlining is auto card detection that makes it quicker to capture and crop cards when adding them with your iPhone or iPad camera.

Hashtags are a valuable new way to sort and make finding your cards faster (with the Pro version), the new default view shows more information at a glance, and the photo selector uses Apple’s latest PhotosPicker API.

More new features include up to 10 pictures per Card, three new premium icons designed by the talented Basic Apple Guy, and a new double-tap to zoom-in capability. The update also features a variety of other improvements and bug fixes.

Hello There is a free download from the App Store with the Pro version unlocking unlimited collections, hashtags, multiple photos per card, custom icons, and more. Hello There Pro runs $0.99/month, $9.99/year, or $24.99 as a lifetime purchase.

Full 2.0 release notes:

== New ==

• Automated card detection, capture, and cropping when adding a card using the camera

• Hashtags — an easy way to cross reference cards by topic or theme (Pro)

• New default view shows more information at your fingertips

• Rebuilt library photo selection using Apple’s newest PhotosPicker API

• Up to 10 images per card (Pro)

• Three all-new premium icons courtesy of Basic Apple Guy: Basic, Basic Blue and Basic Fire (Pro)

• All new pinch-to-zoom experience — double tap to zoom in, drag your finger to pan around, etc

• Manage your subscription right inside the app

• Online Cover Photos are now cached locally for collections that use them

• Users can now sort all cards by oldest to newest/newest to oldest

• New Reddit community available for sharing great cards, experiences, and community support: /r/HelloThereApp

== Improved ==

• Max View now scrolls vertically instead of horizontal Tab view

• Improved alerting for devices that don’t support Live Text

• Improved Lock Screen launcher widget

• Improved image quality of cards added with the Camera

• Improved Cover Photo online image search

== Fixed ==

• Fixed widgets that would fail to load images in some cases

• Fixed an issue where marking a card as favorite might not save across app launches

• Fixed the sender filter spacing

• Fixed an issue with the Sea Foam app icon

• Fixed ghost touches on iPad

• Fixed mismatched collection text formatting

• Removed unavailable apps from rakTech App Ads