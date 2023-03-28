Eve announces Matter firmware upgrades are coming on April 17 for a more reliable HomeKit experience

Eve has been at the forefront of the Matter upgrades for its products, and today, it has announced the release of its latest line of out-of-the-box Matter-enabled devices. Customers can now purchase the Eve Energy smart plug for North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, while the Eve Motion and Eve Door & Window sensors will be available on April 17. Existing users of the latest HomeKit and Thread-enabled models of Eve Energy, Eve Motion, and Eve Door & Window can also upgrade their devices to Matter for free via the Eve app for iPhone and iPad starting April 17.

We set off on our journey towards Matter in fall 2020 by introducing Thread technology to our product line, starting with Eve Energy,” says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “Today, after a remarkable effort of our teams, we’ve come full-circle and put the first Eve Energy in customers’ hands that not only carries a Matter badge but also certification by the major smart home platforms.

Matter is local by default

Privacy is incredibly important for Eve, which is why all their products are designed to work locally without the need for a public cloud. With Matter, all Eve devices are fully local, ensuring that there is no need for cloud-based registration or tracking. This means that users can control their smart home devices with ease and peace of mind, knowing that their privacy is being protected.

The Matter enabled Eve Energy can be purchased from Amazon or directly from Eve. The other devices will be available in April, but existing devices can be upgraded for free through an over the air firmware upgrade.