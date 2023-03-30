 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour 427: iPhone 15 action button, WWDC 2023 announced, Apple Music Classical launches

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Mar 30 2023 - 10:42 am PT
Benjamin and Zac react to the rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro mute-switch button may actually be a customizable action button a la Apple Watch Ultra. Apple Pay Later is now available for a select random few. The strategically-confusing Apple Music Classical app is released, and WWDC 2023 is official!

Zac Hall @apollozac or lunarpunk.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

