9to5Mac Happy Hour 427: iPhone 15 action button, WWDC 2023 announced, Apple Music Classical launches

Benjamin and Zac react to the rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro mute-switch button may actually be a customizable action button a la Apple Watch Ultra. Apple Pay Later is now available for a select random few. The strategically-confusing Apple Music Classical app is released, and WWDC 2023 is official!

