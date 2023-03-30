Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro starts from $900 lows, official Apple MagSafe Charger $31, more

Into the second half of the work week, 9to5Toys has rounded up all of the best Apple discounts for us today. Headlining is a series of all-time lows on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models from $900. If those up to $899 in savings aren’t enticing enough, Apple’s official MagSafe charger has hit the best price of the year at $31. That’s alongside a new everyday carry upgrade for your Apple setup with UGREEN’s 2-port 45W USB-C GaN charger at $26. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Spring clearance takes up to $899 off cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros

If you haven’t been sold on the M2 devices yet and are still looking for a way to bring iPadOS into your workflow, Best Buy is now discounting Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Putting cellular configurations in the spotlight, pricing now starts from $900 for the 256GB capacity. This is down from its usual $1,399 going rate that it still trends at while clocking in at $100 below our previous mention. At $499 off, it’s the lowest we’ve seen to date. We’ll break it down below, but there’s also up to $899 in savings across the rest of the lineup.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Each of the following offerings are now clocking in at $100 less than our previous mentions. They are new all-time lows with as much as $899 in savings across the lot.

Cellular M1 iPad Pro discounts:

Apple’s official MagSafe charger hits best price of the year at $31

Amazon is now offering a chance to outfit your new iPhone 14 with Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger for less. Right now you can drop the 15W magnetic power pad down to $31 shipped. Down from $39, today’s offer is only marking the second discount of the year. It undercuts our previous mention by an extra $1 and is the best we’ve seen since back in November around the Thanksgiving Week shopping festivities.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset.

UGREEN’s new 45W USB-C GaN charger hits $26 low

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 45W Nexode GaN USB-C Mini Charger for $25.75 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at 35% off. It’s $4 below our previous mention, and one of the first discounts of the year.

Delivering 45W of power to your everyday carry, this UGREEN charger packs a pair of USB-C ports. All backed by GaN technology, the compact form-factor can still handle refueling all of your Apple or Android kit with an ideal feature set for everything from MacBooks and tablets to the latest smartphones and more. It has a folding plug design to keep the bulk down in your travel setup, too. Learn more in our hands-on review.

