 Skip to main content

Netflix’s ad-supported tier finally works with Apple TV set-top box

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 30 2023 - 12:13 pm PT
3 Comments
Netflix with ads:

Netflix launched its cheaper “Basic with Ads” plan back in November. But the launch had a significant gotcha for Apple users: The Netflix tvOS app did not support the ads tier, meaning subscribers on that plan simply couldn’t use their Apple TV set-top box to watch Netflix.

At the time, Netflix said support for the ads plan on Apple TV was “coming soon.” Five months on, support for the plan is finally available for Netflix users on Apple TV.

The ads tier launch on Apple TV was confirmed in a statement to TechCrunch.

The Netflix “Basic with Ads” plan costs $6.99 per month, a saving of $3 compared to the ad-free Basic plan. Only a subset of the Netflix content catalog is available to stream on the ads tier though, due to licensing rights issues.

After years of being staunchly against the idea of an ad-supported business model, Netflix caved at the beginning of last year as it experienced slowing growth and quarterly subscriber declines. The ads tier is seen as a way to encourage subscriber count growth during current times of economic uncertainty.

It will also serve as the bedrock for Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing. Netflix estimates as many as 100 million people are not paying for Netflix as they are illicitly sharing another person’s account. When the crackdown happens, these users will be directed to the ads plan as an on-ramp to paying for their own account. At least, in theory. It remains to be seen what the conversion rate will be.

Netflix is estimated to have about one million subscribers on the ads tier to date. The company has said it has been pleased with the performance of the ads tier so far and expects it to be meaningfully revenue-positive over time.

All of the other major streaming services have launched cheaper ad-supported tiers in an effort to continue gaining subscribers, as the streaming market matures. The only major outlier is Apple, although there are rumors that an ads tier for Apple TV+ is in the works.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.