Nomad launches ‘The Cube’ for an out-of-the-box mousepad experience

Nomad has launched its latest accessory to enhance your Mac or PC mouse experience. Thinking out of the box, the “The Cube” arrives as a completely new way to navigate your laptop or desktop with simple and clean leather styling.

Nomad debuted The Cube to deliver an “unrivaled experience.” It features premium Horween leather in a design that measures “perfectly at the size of a small banana in every direction” which will fit well on any desk.

When it comes to the look and feel, the company says The Cube provides a “tactile experience that defies the ordinary.”

In use, Nomad highlights that the “unique three-dimensional design provides a comfortable but not ergonomic surface for your mouse,” and says it’s aimed at those who are looking for “the ultimate mousepad for those who appreciate style and little to no functionality.”

However, if you’re willing to use your mouse on the raised banana-sized surface area, you’re going to be delighted with “precise and accurate” tracking.

But there are some other valuable benefits of The Cube. It’s a stylish desk accessory and can even “can be used for stress relief.” Priced at $99, The Cube is definitely a premium product.

Those interested in The Cube may also want to check out the new wired AirPods.

Real Nomad products

As for some of Nomad’s real products that have recently launched 😁 – we just tested out the Stand One premium MagSafe charger and the Electric Blue Apple Watch Sport Band. Check out our full coverage for all the details: