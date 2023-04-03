Monday’s best Apple deals: M1 iPad Air 5 $99 off, Apple Watch Ultra lows $730, more

Kicking off a new work week, Monday has a fresh collection of price cuts for us today courtesy of our friends over at 9to5Toys. On tap today is Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 at best prices of the year following $99 discounts. Much of the same all-time lows have arrived just in time for spring on Apple Watch Ultra styles at $730, too. And if your iPhone 14 needs a new on-the-go charging solution, Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Stand has dropped to $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $99 on Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 at best prices of the year

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 on sale for one of the first times this year. Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi model at $500. Down from the usual $599 going rate, this is the first chance to save since back in January. It’s matching the 2023 low, and is one of the best discounts ever. There’s also $99 in savings available on elevated 256GB capacities as well as Wi-Fi + cellular models, too.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. It’s a compelling option even with the new M2 iPad Pros out there, and is still an even better value than the previous-generation M1 counterparts. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows arrive at $730 this spring

The very first Apple Watch Ultra discount of spring has arrived. If your workouts could really use a new fitness companion that’s even more capable of tagging along on all kinds of workouts this spring and into summer, Amazon is now making Apple’s flagship release a better value. Dropping the Apple Watch Ultra down to $730, today you can save across all three Alpine Loop colorways. With a typical $799 going rate, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low thanks to the $69 in savings. We’ve only seen this deep of a price cut arrive twice before, with this markdown landing at the best price in months, too.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else that hikers, fitness fiends, and so many others have come to enjoy.

Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Stand for iPhone 14 hits $85

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Duo Wireless Charger Stand and Power Bank for $85. With a usual $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings while landing at the second-best price to date. We’ve only seen it sell for less twice before, with this discount still only being one of the first chances to save period. Arriving as Satechi’s latest multi-device charger, the Duo Wireless Stand takes to refueling your gear while on-the-go with a built-in battery. Its 10,000mAh capacity is primed to handle topping off your iPhone 14 several times over, as well as giving some extra usage to AirPods and anything else that can plug in with a USB-C cable. We explore what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Joining in on the brand’s latest portable power offering, Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now also offering its all-new 20W USB-C PD Charger for $12.99. Marking one of the more rare chances to save on one of the more affordable accessories in the Satechi stable, this one is nearly $2 less than our previous mention and matching the all-time low. This 20W charger is the most compact offering in Satechi’s lineup of USB-C accessories and still arrives as a notable companion to your smartphone or EDC. With a folding plug design, it will fit right in the palm of your hand to refuel all of the latest iPhones alongside Android handsets and much more. You can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]