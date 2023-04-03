 Skip to main content

Sealed OG iPhone with rare ‘Lucky you’ Apple sticker no charm for sale price

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 3 2023 - 7:56 am PT
Sealed original iPhone auction lucky you sticker

There have been a number of sealed original iPhones up for auction over the last six months. One in February even became the most expensive ever sold going for a whopping $63,000. Now the latest original iPhone auction has ended and it looks like a downward trend in sealed iPhone value is emerging. Apparently, the rare “Lucky you” Apple sticker on this iPhone wasn’t enough to charm buyers.

After the $63,000 record in February, we saw the next sealed original iPhone auction in mid-March. However, it went for quite a bit less with a final auction price of $55,000. But both of those values were up significantly compared to the $30,000-range sealed original iPhones were going for in recent years.

On March 30, the latest sealed original iPhone was listed at Wright auction house. The shrink wrap on it does have a small tear and is not in mint condition. However, the iPhone was evaluated with multiple methods including x-ray images showing that the device and original accessories weren’t tampered with.

One unique aspect of this sealed original iPhone is that it has a rare “Lucky you’ Apple sticker. However, that didn’t help the sale price at all.

With the estimate from Wright auction house coming in at $40,000-60,000, this sealed iPhone barely crossed the lower threshold selling for $40,320.

While it’s a small sample size of two sealed original iPhones selling since the $63,000 record, both have shown significant drops in value. The latest sale garnered 36% less than $63,000.

It’s difficult to discern all the factors, but it appears demand for this collectible could be retracting. And of course, the higher volume of these popping up over the recent months could be part of the demand saturation leading to lower sale prices.

Here’s a closer look at this latest iPhone:

