How to instantly screen record on iPhone with Siri in iOS 16.5

The ability to screen record on iPhone natively dates back to 2017 with iOS 11. Up until now, the feature has only been available via Control Center. But with the iOS 16.5 beta, Apple has delivered the capability to instantly screen record on iPhone with a Siri voice command. Here’s how it works.

My colleague Jeff discovered the new feature in iOS 16.5 and showed it in action in a YouTube Shorts video.

The ability to use a Siri voice command to immediately screen record on iPhone is a very welcome feature. But for the moment, there’s not a screen record action in the Shortcuts app to customize the experience. Hopefully, that could come in a future beta or public release update.

How to screen record on iPhone with Siri in iOS 16.5

You’ll need to be running the iOS 16.5 beta to get this feature or wait for the iOS 16.5 public release. Check out our guide for how to install the free beta.

From the Lock or Home Screen say a command like “Hey, Siri record my screen” Even “Hey, Siri record screen” works Your screen recording will start instantly – no countdown You’ll see the red screen recording indicator in the Dynamic Island or top corner of your iPhone Tell Siri something like “stop recording” to end it and save it to the Photos app or tap the red indicator to manually stop the recording

Thanks for checking out our guide on how to instantly screen record on iPhone with Siri! Does this make the feature more appealing? Share your thoughts in the comments!

