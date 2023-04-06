Deals: M2 Mac mini all-time low at $109 off, 10.9-inch iPad at $399, official Apple Watch bands from $19, more

All of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs courtesy of our friends at 9to5Toys. Leading the way is a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 512GB M2 Mac mini at $109 off. You can also take one of Apple’s most recent portable releases for a spin with an all-time low on the 10.9-inch iPad in four fun colors at $399. Not to mention, official Apple Watch bands starting at $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 512GB M2 Mac mini falls to new all-time low at $109 off

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. Notably dropping the 512GB version down to $690, you’d more regularly pay $799. Today’s offer amounts to $109 in savings while beating our previous mention by $10 in order to land at the best price ever. Those who can get away with less storage will also find the entry-level 256GB capacity at $549, down from $599.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. We detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

Save $50 on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad in four fun colors

Amazon and Best Buy are now offering some of the first discounts to date on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad. Now starting at $399 shipped for the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB model, you’re looking at $50 in savings courtesy of both Amazon and Best Buy. Multiple colorways are available, and today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen since back in December. It’s right down at the all-time low, as well. Elevated storage capacity offerings are also on sale at $50 off, not to mention the Wi-Fi + Cellular models receiving much of the same price cuts.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Official Apple Watch bands go on sale from $19

Woot is now discounting a collection of official Apple Watch bands, all of which start at $19. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our favorite of the assortment drops the official Apple Watch Milanese Loop Bands to $53. Available in both 45 and 41mm stylings across several colorways, today’s offer is down from the usual $99 going rate to deliver the best discounts of the year. The 46% in savings undercuts our previous $81 mention and provides as one of the lowest prices ever.

Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is something of the company’s most iconic style. Its silver or gold colorways pair perfectly with nearly all of the Apple Watch case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 8 to Ultra wearables and more. Head below for some other official band discounts.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]