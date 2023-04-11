Apple TV+ teases return of murder-mystery comedy ‘The Afterparty’ (and we think Baby Shark did it)

Apple TV+ is becoming a must-have subscription for fans of new and original comedy series. Just as the new fan favorite “Shrinking” wrapped up, “Ted Lasso” returned for round three. Mark your calendars once more because last year’s hit, “The Afterparty,” will present a new murder mystery to solve not long after we say goodbye to AFC Richmond’s beloved Coach Lasso.

“The Afterparty” debuted on Apple TV+ in January 2022 with a three-episode drop. The comedy from Chris Miller and Phil Lord presented different perspectives from each attendee of an afterparty following a high school reunion.

Viewers (and the internet) used the weekly episode release to put together clues and figure out who committed the murder at the center of the show’s plot.

This format could easily have been repetitive and exhausting (cough, cough, season four of “Arrested Development”). “The Afterparty” managed to avoid this with engaging storytelling, however, and the critically acclaimed comedy was renewed for a second season.

The show’s creators confirmed that some cast members from the first season will return in season two, and an all-new murder mystery will try to keep the series fresh. New cast members Ken Jeong (“The Hangover”) and Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”) will also join the rotation.

While the release date recently slipped from April 28 to July 12, Apple TV+ has now shared a teaser for the upcoming season:

The complete first season is available now on Apple TV+.

We’re looking forward to the first trailer for the new season and figuring out whodunnit. One suspect not listed in the cast, the infamous Baby Shark from the children’s favorite earworm, is my first guess.

Fine, not really, but loosely related entertainment news, Apple has landed an exclusive podcast deal of all things with the makers of Baby Shark.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal that Apple Podcasts will be the exclusive home to three English-language and five Korean-language podcasts for kids. Start ’em young, huh?

Seriously, for parents, Pinkfong’s new channel does sound interesting. Apple tells THR that podcasts are made by early childhood education experts with topics that touch on everything from dinosaurs to constellations. Sounds like fair compensation for the hours parents suffered from hearing Baby Shark on loop.

Wait, the channel is paywalled behind a $3/month subscription? Paid podcasts for kids is certainly an interesting business. New episodes drop every Tuesday, and there’s a seven-day free trial if you’re curious to see what your kids think.