Here’s how T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T compare in the latest performance test

Ookla has released its Q4 report for US mobile Internet speeds and more. One carrier continues a strong lead over competitors with 2x faster download speeds, plus the top consistency, availability, and lowest latency.

Ookla, the maker of Speedtest, shared its report for US mobile and broadband Internet performance for Q1 2023.

T-Mobile continued to outperform the competition for mobile service with a median download speed over 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T. The Uncarrier also won almost every other metric Ookla measured. And we also got a look at how fast iPhone was compared to Android devices.

US Mobile speeds for Q1 2023

The median download speed for T-Mobile came in at 165.22 Mbps for Q1 2023, an increase from the 151.37 Mbps it saw in the Q4 2022 Ookla study.

Verizon and AT&T came in with more than 2x slower median download speeds at 75.4 and 68.2 Mbps, respectively. Slight gains from their Q4 results of 69.01 and 65.57 Mbps.

For median upload speeds, the major US carriers were relatively close with T-Mobile leading at 12.9 Mbps. Verizon was second at 9.87 and AT&T came in last with 8.14 Mbps.

For 5G median download speeds, T-Mobile remained far ahead of competitors for Q4 with 220.7 Mbps. Verizon was about 90 below that at 132.72 Mbps with AT&T lagging behind at 86.46 Mbps.

As has become a trend, T-Mobile continued to lead in these metrics:

Lowest Latency

Best Consistency

Video

5G Availability

5G Consistency

However, Verizon was able to tie T-Mobile for first place on 5G Video and 5G latency.

For more data like regional results, fixed broadband performance, and more, be sure to check out Ookla’s full results.

