ESR is a well-known manufacturer of accessories for mobile devices, with more than 100 million customers around the world. And with its new HaloLock system, ESR expands the capabilities of MagSafe for iPhone to an even wider variety of accessories, from cases to external batteries that function as a stand.

Apple introduced MagSafe to the iPhone in 2020 with iPhone 12. By combining the Qi standard for wireless charging with strong magnets, MagSafe has enabled a new range of accessories that align perfectly with the phone. This is especially important for charging accessories, as the perfect alignment makes charging more efficient.

And while Apple has its own MagSafe accessories, ESR created the HaloLock ecosystem to offer an even wider range of accessories that take advantage of this technology. HaloLock accessories fit perfectly in different situations, from home to work to travel. It’s one of the largest collections of MagSafe-compatible accessories in the world.

HaloLock Power Bank Wallet

ESR HaloLock Power Bank Wallet is a very clever solution for those who have always wanted to combine a MagSafe Wallet with the MagSafe Battery Pack. The accessory works just like any other power bank, but it has a storage space for up to two cards. But more than that, you can use it as a stand if you prefer, since the accessory is foldable.

Thanks to the strong MagSafe magnets, users can attach their iPhones to the ESR HaloLock Power Bank Wallet in landscape orientation. Choose from portrait or landscape and any angle between 20° and 70° to find the perfect position to watch videos, use FaceTime, or browse the web.

And with an internal 5,000 mAh battery, you can fully recharge any iPhone model with the HaloLock Power Bank Wallet. Of course, the accessory can also recharge other MagSafe-compatible devices, such as the AirPods charging case. The HaloLock Power Bank Wallet can be easily recharged via a USB-C port.

HaloLock Geo Wallet

The HaloLock Geo Wallet also offers an elegant wallet solution that can be attached magnetically to your iPhone. However, this accessory is fully compatible with Apple’s Find My network, which means you can track it anywhere.

This is a big advantage compared to Apple’s MagSafe Wallet that only shows the location where the accessory has been detached from the iPhone. The HaloLock Geo Wallet also has stronger magnets than Apple’s alternative. Still, if you lose it, don’t worry. The Find My app will show you exactly where the wallet is anywhere in the world.

Enjoy a magnetic lock on your phone more than double the strength of the official MagSafe Wallet via powerful built-in magnets with 1,500 g of holding force. Go about your day with peace of mind, knowing your most important items are locked on for the ride.

To ensure that you will be able to track your wallet, the HaloLock Geo Wallet comes with a built-in battery that lasts for three months on a single charge. And when the battery dies, you can easily recharge it using a special magnetic to USB-C cable.

The HaloLock Geo Wallet also has a secure-grip finger loop, so you can hold your iPhone more firmly. The finger loop can be folded flat if you don’t want to use it.

It’s worth noting that the ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet is currently available on Kickstarter. Sales on Amazon will begin in May.

HaloLock Charger with CryoBoost

Wireless recharging can be challenging. Even with perfect alignment, thanks to the magnets, these chargers heat up the device more than conventional wired chargers. This is why ESR created CryoBoost technology, which adds a cooling fan to the charger that helps dissipate the heat.

As a result, the iPhone stays cooled, which enables faster charging speeds and also helps preserve battery health. According to ESR, the CryoBoost system is capable of recharging the iPhone in less than 3 hours, while the official MagSafe Charger can take up to more than 4 hours.

And the best part is that the HaloLock Wireless Charger is available in two different versions: a 3-in-1 base and a car mount.

The HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is the perfect solution for AirPods and Apple Watch users, as it can charge these two devices simultaneously with your iPhone. There’s even a Sleep mode that turns off the status lights at night.

Meanwhile, the HaloLock Wireless Car Charger conveniently lets you keep your iPhone attached to your car dashboard while it recharges wirelessly.

ESR HaloLock cases and more

ESR also offers a variety of cases for iPhone, iPad, and other devices. The CLASSIC Kickstand Case with HaloLock is a simple but elegant transparent case made of acrylic that protects your iPhone without hiding its original design. The case comes with a kickstand in the camera area so that you can sit your iPhone on a flat surface.

And AirPods Pro owners can get the CYBER ARMOR Tough Case with HaloLock, which strongly protects their earbuds with a ruggedized design and is MagSafe compatible.

All HaloLock products can be found at special prices on Amazon or the ESR Gear online store.