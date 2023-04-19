Wednesday’s best deals: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $200 off, M1 iPad Air 5 $500 low, more

All of Wednesday’s best discounts are now up for grabs courtesy of our friends over at 9to5Toys. Headlining is Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, which is down to its lowest price to date at $1,799. On the iPadOS side of things, the latest M1 iPad Air 5 is also seeing a $99 discount to the $500 low. Then you can also add Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock to your M2 MacBook setup at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro hits $1,799

Now halfway through the new workweek, B&H is offering some of the very first chances to save on Apple’s just refreshed M2 Pro MacBook Pros. Returning to its best price ever for only the second time, things kick off with the entry-level 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,799. Normally selling for $1,999, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings in order to land at an all-time low for only the second time. It’s $50 under our previous mention and the lowest in months too.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under-the-hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There, of course, remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage, which also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 sees $99 discount to $500

If the ongoing M2 iPad Pro discounts are still a bit too steep for your iPadOS needs, Amazon today is offering a more affordable way to get in on the experience. Now going live on this fine Wednesday morning, Apple’s latest 10.9-inch M1 iPad Air 5 now starts at $499.99 shipped. The price will automatically apply at checkout, dropping the Wi-Fi 64GB model down from its usual $599 going rate. This matches the all-time low set only twice before this year, thanks to the $99 in savings. All five colorways are eligible for the savings, marking one of the first times in ages that stock has been plentiful enough to save on whichever style calls your name.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time, like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration, are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more details on this iPad Air deal and how it compares to the rest of the iPadOS stable.

Add Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock to your M2 MacBook setup

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $200. Normally fetching $300, you’re now looking at $100 in savings in order to mark a return to the all-time low. This is only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low, beating the sitewide sale prices we’ve seen pop up throughout the year by an extra $50.

Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this 12-in-1 dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a full desktop experience and is backed by a wide range of I/O. Packed into the metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup.

