New Ghosted movie premieres today on Apple TV+, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

Apple TV+ today premieres its next original film, Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The rom-com turned action thriller sees de Armas revealed as an undercover secret agent, to an unsuspecting Cole (played by Evans) who just thought he was having a date with an ordinary girl he ran into on the street. Here’s how to watch Ghosted, streaming now.

Ghosted is a rom-com set up leading into a fun action movie. Cole (Chris Evans) and Sadie (de Armas) hit it off in an impromptu first date. But before Cole can secure a second date, the truth unravels and Sadie is revealed as a secret agent in the field on a covert mission. Sadie saves Cole, and then the pair embark on an international mission to save the world.

Ghosted is directed by Dexter Fletcher, and stars the aforementioned Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, with Adrien Brody playing the main villain character.

How to watch Ghosted

Ghosted is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service. Get a seven day free trial here if you don’t already have an account.

Stream Apple TV+ content using the Apple TV app on your device. You can get the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and more. If you are on Windows or Android phone/tablet, you can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

To watch Ghosted, open the TV app, navigate to the tv+ ‘Originals’ tab and click on the tile for Ghosted. You can pick subtitles and audio language options using the video player controls. Add Ghosted to Up Next queue, using the + button, to have the app save your progress through the movie and pick up where you left off later.

Also on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ features hundreds of original TV shows and movies. Alongside Ghosted, new releases this week include drama series Japanese manga adaptation Drops of God, and nature docuseries Big Beasts. See everything on Apple TV+ here in our comprehensive guide.