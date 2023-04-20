 Skip to main content

New Ghosted movie premieres today on Apple TV+, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 20 2023 - 9:00 pm PT
0 Comments

Apple TV+ today premieres its next original film, Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The rom-com turned action thriller sees de Armas revealed as an undercover secret agent, to an unsuspecting Cole (played by Evans) who just thought he was having a date with an ordinary girl he ran into on the street. Here’s how to watch Ghosted, streaming now.

Ghosted is a rom-com set up leading into a fun action movie. Cole (Chris Evans) and Sadie (de Armas) hit it off in an impromptu first date. But before Cole can secure a second date, the truth unravels and Sadie is revealed as a secret agent in the field on a covert mission. Sadie saves Cole, and then the pair embark on an international mission to save the world.

Ghosted is directed by Dexter Fletcher, and stars the aforementioned Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, with Adrien Brody playing the main villain character.

How to watch Ghosted

Ghosted is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service. Get a seven day free trial here if you don’t already have an account.

Stream Apple TV+ content using the Apple TV app on your device. You can get the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and more. If you are on Windows or Android phone/tablet, you can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

To watch Ghosted, open the TV app, navigate to the tv+ ‘Originals’ tab and click on the tile for Ghosted. You can pick subtitles and audio language options using the video player controls. Add Ghosted to Up Next queue, using the + button, to have the app save your progress through the movie and pick up where you left off later.

Also on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ features hundreds of original TV shows and movies. Alongside Ghosted, new releases this week include drama series Japanese manga adaptation Drops of God, and nature docuseries Big Beasts. See everything on Apple TV+ here in our comprehensive guide.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.