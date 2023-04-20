 Skip to main content

Twitter starts removing blue checkmarks from ‘legacy’ verified users

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 20 2023 - 11:34 am PT
3 Comments

As promised and delayed multiple times, Twitter is now officially starting to remove blue checkmarks from “legacy” verified users. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of the legacy verification system, opting instead to issue verified checkmarks as part of the Twitter Blue subscription service.

RIP legacy Twitter blue checks 🫡

Twitter users with the legacy verified blue checkmark are starting to see their profiles updated with the change this afternoon. This includes 9to5Mac staffers, such as yours truly. Everyone who had the legacy blue checkmark is affected by this change, even including some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

The change appears to be rolling out slowly, and the process appears to be quite buggy. You may notice a blue checkmark on an account, then refresh the page and it’s gone, then refresh again and it’s back. Nonetheless, it’s clear Twitter has officially started the process of killing the legacy verified program altogether, as promised by Musk multiple times.

Brands and organizations are able to apply for (and pay for) a gold checkmark for verification. Other users can sign up for Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month, to regain a blue checkmark on their account.

The outcome of Twitter’s decision to remove legacy verified checkmarks remains to be seen. Critics of the move have a number of concerns about how this pay-for-play may lead to an increase in impersonation and misinformation.

Despite the concerns, Musk has repeatedly called the original blue checkmark system “bullshit” and said that it creates a “lords and peasants system.” You could make the argument that charging $8 for a blue check also creates a “lords and peasants system,” but alas.

Follow ChanceTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was cre…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com