Friday’s best deals: AirPods Max see $99 discount to 2023 low, 10.2-inch iPad at $270, more

Heading into the weekend, all of Friday’s best deals are now up for grabs courtesy of 9to5Toys. On tap today, we have a rare chance to save on Apple’s AirPods Max at $99 off and the best price of the year. Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is still as good of a value as they come from $270, which rounds out the savings today with an all-time low on iPhone 13 at $550. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Max return to best price of the year

Heading into the weekend, Amazon is offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s AirPods Max. The flagship listening experience has largely been sitting at MSRP all year, and is now matching the best we’ve seen. Dropping to $450 in four of the five colorways, today’s offer is down from the usual $549 going rate. It matches the best 2023 price for only the second time and is the first chance to save since back in February. This is also the third-best discount to date and the lowest we’ve seen since back in September.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Save up to $80 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad

After seeing the companion Apple Smart Keyboard go on sale earlier in the week, Amazon is now marking down the actual 10.2-inch iPad. Now starting at $270 for the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration, today’s offer is down from the usual $329 going rate in two different styles in order to mark the second-best price of the year. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since back in February, where it sold for $20 less. There’s also another chance to score the all-time low on the elevated 256GB capacity, which is now dropping to $399 at Amazon from its usual $479 going rate.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

iPhone 13 falls to new all-time low of $550

Woot has launched its latest certified refurbished smartphone sale today, discounting some of Apple’s more recent previous-generation devices. Everything ships free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our favorite of the discounts has Apple’s unlocked iPhone 13 starting from $549.99 for the 128GB capacity in one of six colors. Down from the original $799 going rate, today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen. It clocks in at $40 under our previous mention from February and amounts to $249 in savings.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look at how the previous-generation experience holds up these days.

