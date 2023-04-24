 Skip to main content

Petey AI for iPhone and Apple Watch gets Apple Music integration, new app icons, more

Petey AI GPT for iPhone iOS

Earlier this month Petey AI which offers GPT smarts for Apple Watch made the jump to iPhone along with Live Activities support, and other enhancements. Now Petey has received its latest update with a neat Apple Music integration to easily create playlists, add songs, and more.

If you haven’t seen or used it before, Petey offers a clean and sharp UI on both Apple Watch and iPhone to access GPT’s smarts. Features like Live Activities and Siri Shortcuts support make for a slick experience. For more on Petey, check out my hands-on coverage.

Developer Hidde van der Ploeg has been releasing very regular updates and today Petey version 2.1 has arrived with the ability to connect to Apple Music. That means you can leverage GPT to generate playlists and even add songs.

More changes include GPT-4 access for iOS (along with new payment options), a range of custom app icons, and bug fixes and improvements.

With the GPT developer API having a cost, Petey is a paid app at $4.99 with the option for either a subscription or a new one-time purchase to unlock full access to GPT. However, if you have your own GPT API key, you can use that.

