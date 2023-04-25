Deals: 10.9-inch iPad lands at $399, Anker and Twelve South Mac accessories, more

A fresh batch of discounts are now live courtesy of 9to5Toys, this time headlined by an all-time low on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad at $399. MacBook owners will then want to check out Twelve South’s matte black Curve stand as it falls to the best price of the year at $51. Plus, Anker’s PowerPort III 100W USB-C charger complements your M2 MacBook at $37. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad is an even better value at $50 off

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad, with pricing starting at $399 for the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB configuration. Available across all four colorways, today’s offer arrives with $50 in savings from the usual $449 going rate. This is matching the all-time low and arriving as another chance to score the most affordable release in Apple’s latest iPadOS devices for less. The savings also continue over to the elevated 256GB capacity, which now goes for $540 from its usual $599 price tag after dropping automatically at checkout to the best price ever seen.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Twelve South’s matte black Curve MacBook stand hits best price of the year

After just going hands-on with the new HiRise Pro from Twelve South, Amazon is marking down the brand’s more affordable MacBook stand. The Twelve South Curve in matte black now sells for $51 from its usual $60 going rate. That’s down to the best price of the year thanks to the first Amazon discount in 2023, and clocks in at $2 under our previous mention from the Twelve South April Fools’ Day sale.

Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or any other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup by bringing your screen to eye level, but also helps increase air flow to keep your machine running cooler. Then the matte black finish rounds this out as a sleek upgrade to any desktop Apple setup.

Anker’s PowerPort III 100W USB-C charger complements your M2 MacBook

The perfect charger for packing your everyday carry with enough juice to top off even Apple’s latest M2 Pro MacBook Pros, Anker’s PowerPort III has become a beloved option amongst Amazon shoppers and 9to5 readers. With 100W of power in tow, the recent release is now dropping to its best price ever courtesy of Amazon. While you’d more regularly pay $70, right now the work week is starting off with a drop down to $37. That’s good for 48% in savings as well as one of the first overall chances to save in the past year. It has only been on sale once in 2023 when it dropped to $46 back in March, with today’s offer landing at a new all-time low.

Anker’s PowerPort III charger arrives with a 2-port USB-C design that can share the 100W output to a pair of devices at once. Its PowerIQ 3.0 tech can handle prioritizing charging between your iPhone and MacBook, with a folding plug design to boot. All of that fits into a compact size that is just barely larger than your AirPods Pro, letting you bring all of this power with you on-the-go without hogging too much room in your bag.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]