Slack launches ‘canvas’ as a new hub to ‘create, organize and share essential information’

Apr 25 2023
Slack Canvas

Following up after launching its new API yesterday, Slack has announced that it’s starting to roll out a new user-facing feature called “canvases” to solve the issue of how to “manage, find and share knowledge and team resources.”

Slack says the goal of the new canvases is to “Capture and curate knowledge for anything and everything.”

If Slack is the place where work happens, canvas is where knowledge is created and shared across teams. Canvases enhance the real-time collaboration you have in channels by offering an evergreen place to organize and share information of any kind. It’s a new way of working and will help teams spend less time searching for information, and more time moving work forward.

Canvases work with anything “from text and files to apps and rich media” and for the UI, Slack says “it’s all captured in a single view.” Slack also highlights that with its next-gen API, “you can even embed no-code workflows.”

Here are some of the use cases for canvases that Slack pitches:

  • ✅Track action items
  • 📓Log meeting notes
  • 🔗Share relevant links and resources
  • ❓Create an overview for the channel with FAQs
  • 🧑‍💻List out key stakeholders in the conversation, and their responsibilities

Here’s a look at the new feature in action:

When are canvases available?

Slack says canvases are arriving to the first users starting today and “will be available to all Slack users in the coming months.”

Slack users with free accounts will see canvases in channels and DMs, and those on paid plans will have “both standalone canvases and canvases that exist as part of channels and DMs.”

Check out Slack’s blog post and Help Center for more details.

