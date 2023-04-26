Apple rolling out third beta of macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 to developers [U: Public Beta]

Apple on Tuesday released the third betas of macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 for developers. The updates come after Apple began testing with the new betas last month. Read on as we detail what’s new in these updates.

Update: Following the release of new developer betas on Tuesday, Apple is now rolling out the same updates for Public Beta users.

Here are the details:

watchOS 9.5 beta 3, build number: 20T5549e

tvOS 16.5 beta 3, build number: 20L5549e

macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 3, build number: 22F5049e

What’s new with today’s betas from Apple?

One big change coming with macOS Ventura 13.4 and watchOS 9.5 is the new system for installing betas that was introduced with iOS 16.4. Both operating systems now ask for the Apple ID to show and download operating system beta updates.

The system checks whether the account is associated with a developer or user registered in the public beta program. It then shows the beta update available for that program. With this change, regular users will no longer be able to install developer betas, for example.

As for iOS 16.5, it adds new screen recording commands to Siri, which allows you to start or stop a screen recording using the virtual assistant. The update also adds a dedicated Sports tab to the Apple News app, something that has been highly requested among sports fans in the past.

There’s no word on when these updates will become available to the public.

Spot any changes in today’s beta updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.