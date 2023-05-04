9to5Mac Happy Hour 432: watchOS 10 redesign with widgets, universal AirTag detection, Siri bureaucracy

Benjamin and Zac talk about this week in Apple, including a report on division inside the Siri group impacting feature development, a major rumored overhaul of watchOS coming at WWDC with a focus on widgets, and Apple and Google announce a new universal standard for unwanted tracking detection for Bluetooth trackers like AirTags.
