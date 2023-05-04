 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour 432: watchOS 10 redesign with widgets, universal AirTag detection, Siri bureaucracy

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 4 2023 - 11:12 am PT
0 Comments
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Zac talk about this week in Apple, including a report on division inside the Siri group impacting feature development, a major rumored overhaul of watchOS coming at WWDC with a focus on widgets, and Apple and Google announce a new universal standard for unwanted tracking detection for Bluetooth trackers like AirTags.

Sponsored by Kolide: Kolide ensures that if a device isn’t secure, it can’t access your cloud apps. It’s Zero Trust for Okta. Watch an On-Demand Demo today! 

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac or @[email protected]

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @[email protected]

Read More

Subscribe or Follow

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.