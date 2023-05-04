 Skip to main content

Apple announces it’s almost hit 1 billion active subscriptions

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 4 2023 - 2:34 pm PT
Apple’s fiscal Q2 results are in and along with a March revenue record for iPhone, the company also had another all-time high in Services revenue. A big part of the latter is Apple customer subscriptions and CEO Tim Cook announced during the company’s earnings call that’s almost hit the 1 billion mark.

Driving the all-time Services revenue of $20.91 billion, Cook and Apple CFO Luca Maestri shared that the company saw record growth for the App Store, iCloud, Advertising, AppleCare, and more.

Big picture, both Cook and Maestri said Apple now has over 975 million active subscriptions. That’s up more than 40 million in just three months and Apple said it’s added over 150 million in the last year.

Even more impressive, Maestri shared that Apple had less than half of the almost 1 billion subscriptions it does now just three years ago.

An update on the specific number of active devices wasn’t shared other than referencing the “more than 2 billion” milestone the company revealed back in February.

Maestri highlighted the strong active device base and high customer satisfaction and loyalty and higher-than-ever engagement as factors driving the Services growth.

As for opportunity going forward, Tim Cook said that he sees Apple’s Services as “underpenetrated” in a number of areas.

