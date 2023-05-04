20 new games launch on Apple Arcade including TMNT Splintered Fate, WHAT THE CAR?, more

After releasing titles slowly, usually at a pace of one per week for the last two years, Apple Arcade has launched a slew of new titles today. In all, there are 20 new games available with TMNT Splintered Fate, WHAT THE CAR?, Cityscapes: Sim builder, and Temple Run+ being some of the headliners.

This is the second biggest expansion since Apple released 30 titles in 2021 (in one day) for its gaming platform. Apple shared the details in a press release along with a new ad:

Apple today announced 20 new titles launching on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service that offers unlimited access to over 200 incredibly fun games. The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade. The expansion also adds popular games from the App Store to the service, including Temple Run+, Playdead’s LIMBO+, PPKP+, and more.

You can find all the new games by heading to the App Store > Arcade > swipe to the very bottom > See All Games – most of the new releases are showing up but some seem to be propagating.

Here’s the new short ad Apple released to go along with the new launch of games:

Here’s a first look at TMNT Splintered Fate, a brand-new exclusive game for Apple Arcade:

In their latest adventure, available exclusively on Apple Arcade, Splinter is missing and the brothers are under attack. Unravel the mysteries to discover the sinister hand behind the mayhem. Join Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael on a co-op roguelike adventure where their unique attacks combine with randomized power-ups for some gnarly fun. Search for clues and hints across NYC with help from familiar allies like April, Metalhead, Casey Jones, and more.

Another popular release will be the all-new WHAT THE CAR? from the creators of WHAT THE GOLF? and WHAT THE BAT?

In this hilarious racing adventure, players take on the role of an unconventional race car with constantly changing features, such as legs, wings, and even the common cold. The game features wacky physics-based gameplay, making each race a fun adventure full of unexpected twists and turns.

Apple also highlights that there have been over 50 new games added to the library in 2022 along with over 300 updates. And here are some soon-to-be-released updates:

Check out new updates launching this month for Jetpack Joyride 2, Angry Birds Reloaded, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, Cut the Rope Remastered, My Little Pony: Mane Merge, and many more.

