 Skip to main content

20 new games launch on Apple Arcade including TMNT Splintered Fate, WHAT THE CAR?, more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 4 2023 - 6:07 am PT
4 Comments
Apple Arcade 20 new games

After releasing titles slowly, usually at a pace of one per week for the last two years, Apple Arcade has launched a slew of new titles today. In all, there are 20 new games available with TMNT Splintered Fate, WHAT THE CAR?, Cityscapes: Sim builder, and Temple Run+ being some of the headliners.

This is the second biggest expansion since Apple released 30 titles in 2021 (in one day) for its gaming platform. Apple shared the details in a press release along with a new ad:

Apple today announced 20 new titles launching on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service that offers unlimited access to over 200 incredibly fun games. The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade. The expansion also adds popular games from the App Store to the service, including Temple Run+, Playdead’s LIMBO+, PPKP+, and more.

You can find all the new games by heading to the App Store > Arcade > swipe to the very bottom > See All Games – most of the new releases are showing up but some seem to be propagating.

Here’s the new short ad Apple released to go along with the new launch of games:

Here’s a first look at TMNT Splintered Fate, a brand-new exclusive game for Apple Arcade:

In their latest adventure, available exclusively on Apple Arcade, Splinter is missing and the brothers are under attack. Unravel the mysteries to discover the sinister hand behind the mayhem. Join Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael on a co-op roguelike adventure where their unique attacks combine with randomized power-ups for some gnarly fun. Search for clues and hints across NYC with help from familiar allies like April, Metalhead, Casey Jones, and more.

Another popular release will be the all-new WHAT THE CAR? from the creators of WHAT THE GOLF? and WHAT THE BAT?

In this hilarious racing adventure, players take on the role of an unconventional race car with constantly changing features, such as legs, wings, and even the common cold. The game features wacky physics-based gameplay, making each race a fun adventure full of unexpected twists and turns.

Apple also highlights that there have been over 50 new games added to the library in 2022 along with over 300 updates. And here are some soon-to-be-released updates:

Check out new updates launching this month for Jetpack Joyride 2, Angry Birds Reloaded, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, Cut the Rope Remastered, My Little Pony: Mane Merge, and many more.

For a look at the whole Apple Arcade catalog, check out our full guide:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a subscription game service that…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12