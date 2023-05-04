 Skip to main content

Apple trade-in values updated, with mix of increases and decreases

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 4 2023 - 4:15 am PT
Apple trade-in values certainly don’t match what you’ll get from selling privately, but they do offer a safe and painless way to upgrade to a new device. The company has today updated the amounts offered, with a mix of increases and decreases (and some unchanged sums).

In the case of the iPhone increases, the differences range from $10 to $30. The maximum trade-in available now for an iPhone is $630, while the minimum is just $40 …

New Apple trade-in values

Here’s what you’ll now find on Apple’s trade-in microsite:

iPhone

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $630
  • iPhone 13 Pro Up to $530
  • iPhone 13 Up to $400
  • iPhone 13 mini Up to $330
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $160
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $440
  • iPhone 12 Pro Up to $350
  • iPhone 12 Up to $300
  • iPhone 12 mini Up to $220
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $90
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $280
  • iPhone 11 Pro Up to $240
  • iPhone 11 Up to $200
  • iPhone XS Max Up to $200
  • iPhone XS Up to $160
  • iPhone XR Up to $150
  • iPhone X Up to $130
  • iPhone 8 Plus Up to $100
  • iPhone 8 Up to $75
  • iPhone 7 Plus Up to $60
  • iPhone 7 Up to $40

The biggest increase here is an extra $30 for each of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models see an extra $20, while there’s bad news for owners of either generation mini, as these as Apple now offers $20 less on the iPhone 13 version and $30 less on the iPhone 12 one.

iPad

  • iPad Pro Up to $470
  • iPad Air Up to $320
  • iPad Up to $175
  • iPad mini Up to $250

The base model iPad and iPad mini are now worth $10 more, while an iPad Pro will net you an extra $25.

Mac

  • MacBook Pro Up to $775
  • MacBook Air Up to $450
  • MacBook Up to $125
  • iMac Pro Up to $575
  • iMac Up to $510
  • Mac Pro Up to $1250
  • Mac mini Up to $405

That’s an extra $45 on a MacBook Pro, and an extra $30 on a Mac mini. The iMac is now worth $60 less, and the MacBook Air valuation is down $65.

Apple Watch

  • Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $165
  • Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $110
  • Apple Watch SE Up to $80
  • Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $85
  • Apple Watch Series 4 Up to $55

This amounts to an extra $5 on all models except the S7, whose value is unchanged.

Apple also lets Android users trade in selected smartphones against the cost of a new iPhone.

Android smartphones

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Up to $305
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Up to $255
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Up to $225
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Up to $210
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Up to $165
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ Up to $130
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Up to $115
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ Up to $85
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Up to $65
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e Up to $50
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+ Up to $45
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 Up to $30
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Up to $225
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Up to $155
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Up to $60
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Up to $75
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Up to $45
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro Up to $130
  • Google Pixel 6 Up to $90
  • Google Pixel 6a Up to $85
  • Google Pixel 5 Up to $85
  • Google Pixel 5a Up to $75
  • Google Pixel 4 XL Up to $55
  • Google Pixel 4 Up to $45
  • Google Pixel 4a Up to $45

Apple trade-in values were last updated in March, and revamped the microsite last month.

