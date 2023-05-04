Apple trade-in values updated, with mix of increases and decreases

Apple trade-in values certainly don’t match what you’ll get from selling privately, but they do offer a safe and painless way to upgrade to a new device. The company has today updated the amounts offered, with a mix of increases and decreases (and some unchanged sums).
In the case of the iPhone increases, the differences range from $10 to $30. The maximum trade-in available now for an iPhone is $630, while the minimum is just $40 …
New Apple trade-in values
Here’s what you’ll now find on Apple’s trade-in microsite:
iPhone
- iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $630
- iPhone 13 Pro Up to $530
- iPhone 13 Up to $400
- iPhone 13 mini Up to $330
- iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $160
- iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $440
- iPhone 12 Pro Up to $350
- iPhone 12 Up to $300
- iPhone 12 mini Up to $220
- iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $90
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $280
- iPhone 11 Pro Up to $240
- iPhone 11 Up to $200
- iPhone XS Max Up to $200
- iPhone XS Up to $160
- iPhone XR Up to $150
- iPhone X Up to $130
- iPhone 8 Plus Up to $100
- iPhone 8 Up to $75
- iPhone 7 Plus Up to $60
- iPhone 7 Up to $40
The biggest increase here is an extra $30 for each of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models see an extra $20, while there’s bad news for owners of either generation mini, as these as Apple now offers $20 less on the iPhone 13 version and $30 less on the iPhone 12 one.
iPad
- iPad Pro Up to $470
- iPad Air Up to $320
- iPad Up to $175
- iPad mini Up to $250
The base model iPad and iPad mini are now worth $10 more, while an iPad Pro will net you an extra $25.
Mac
- MacBook Pro Up to $775
- MacBook Air Up to $450
- MacBook Up to $125
- iMac Pro Up to $575
- iMac Up to $510
- Mac Pro Up to $1250
- Mac mini Up to $405
That’s an extra $45 on a MacBook Pro, and an extra $30 on a Mac mini. The iMac is now worth $60 less, and the MacBook Air valuation is down $65.
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $165
- Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $110
- Apple Watch SE Up to $80
- Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $85
- Apple Watch Series 4 Up to $55
This amounts to an extra $5 on all models except the S7, whose value is unchanged.
Apple also lets Android users trade in selected smartphones against the cost of a new iPhone.
Android smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Up to $305
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Up to $255
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Up to $225
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Up to $210
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Up to $165
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ Up to $130
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Up to $115
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ Up to $85
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Up to $65
- Samsung Galaxy S10e Up to $50
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Up to $45
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Up to $30
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Up to $225
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Up to $155
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Up to $60
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Up to $75
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Up to $45
- Google Pixel 6 Pro Up to $130
- Google Pixel 6 Up to $90
- Google Pixel 6a Up to $85
- Google Pixel 5 Up to $85
- Google Pixel 5a Up to $75
- Google Pixel 4 XL Up to $55
- Google Pixel 4 Up to $45
- Google Pixel 4a Up to $45
Apple trade-in values were last updated in March, and revamped the microsite last month.
