Apple trade-in values updated, with mix of increases and decreases

Apple trade-in values certainly don’t match what you’ll get from selling privately, but they do offer a safe and painless way to upgrade to a new device. The company has today updated the amounts offered, with a mix of increases and decreases (and some unchanged sums).

In the case of the iPhone increases, the differences range from $10 to $30. The maximum trade-in available now for an iPhone is $630, while the minimum is just $40 …

New Apple trade-in values

Here’s what you’ll now find on Apple’s trade-in microsite:

iPhone

iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $630

iPhone 13 Pro Up to $530

iPhone 13 Up to $400

iPhone 13 mini Up to $330

iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $160

iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $440

iPhone 12 Pro Up to $350

iPhone 12 Up to $300

iPhone 12 mini Up to $220

iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $90

iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $280

iPhone 11 Pro Up to $240

iPhone 11 Up to $200

iPhone XS Max Up to $200

iPhone XS Up to $160

iPhone XR Up to $150

iPhone X Up to $130

iPhone 8 Plus Up to $100

iPhone 8 Up to $75

iPhone 7 Plus Up to $60

iPhone 7 Up to $40

The biggest increase here is an extra $30 for each of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models see an extra $20, while there’s bad news for owners of either generation mini, as these as Apple now offers $20 less on the iPhone 13 version and $30 less on the iPhone 12 one.

iPad

iPad Pro Up to $470

iPad Air Up to $320

iPad Up to $175

iPad mini Up to $250

The base model iPad and iPad mini are now worth $10 more, while an iPad Pro will net you an extra $25.

Mac

MacBook Pro Up to $775

MacBook Air Up to $450

MacBook Up to $125

iMac Pro Up to $575

iMac Up to $510

Mac Pro Up to $1250

Mac mini Up to $405

That’s an extra $45 on a MacBook Pro, and an extra $30 on a Mac mini. The iMac is now worth $60 less, and the MacBook Air valuation is down $65.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $165

Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $110

Apple Watch SE Up to $80

Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $85

Apple Watch Series 4 Up to $55

This amounts to an extra $5 on all models except the S7, whose value is unchanged.

Apple also lets Android users trade in selected smartphones against the cost of a new iPhone.

Android smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Up to $305

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Up to $255

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Up to $225

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Up to $210

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Up to $165

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Up to $130

Samsung Galaxy S20 Up to $115

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Up to $85

Samsung Galaxy S10 Up to $65

Samsung Galaxy S10e Up to $50

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Up to $45

Samsung Galaxy S9 Up to $30

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Up to $225

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Up to $155

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Up to $60

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Up to $75

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Up to $45

Google Pixel 6 Pro Up to $130

Google Pixel 6 Up to $90

Google Pixel 6a Up to $85

Google Pixel 5 Up to $85

Google Pixel 5a Up to $75

Google Pixel 4 XL Up to $55

Google Pixel 4 Up to $45

Google Pixel 4a Up to $45

Apple trade-in values were last updated in March, and revamped the microsite last month.